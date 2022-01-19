Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.17. 36,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,287. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

