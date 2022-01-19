Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report sales of $898.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $905.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $757.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

CIEN stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,063. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

