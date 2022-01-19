MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCBS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,510. The company has a market cap of $679.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

