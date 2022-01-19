Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $25.59 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,103 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

