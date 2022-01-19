Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $423.28 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Accenture worth $423,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.