Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.20

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 234145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

