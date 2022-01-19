Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 321756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.