Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 216000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

