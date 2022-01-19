McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

