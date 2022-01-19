ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 15,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 538,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $888.90 million, a P/E ratio of 463.75 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ADTRAN by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

