B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.08 and last traded at $67.37. 14,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 262,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

