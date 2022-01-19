36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 36Kr by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRKR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 18,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.73. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

