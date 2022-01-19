LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

LIVN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $10,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

