Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Declines By 24.2%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. 24,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after acquiring an additional 309,333 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

