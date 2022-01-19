Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

