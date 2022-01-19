Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

STLC stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,982. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$19.67 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

