Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.