US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $32,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

ETN opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

