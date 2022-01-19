Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,738.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,895.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,825.74. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,741.46 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

