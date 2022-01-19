MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 32.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $98,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,929.60.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $15.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,085.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,255.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,532.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

