BMO Capital Markets Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIFZF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.