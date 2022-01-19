Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Update

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,677. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.13 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

