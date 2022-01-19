Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00012159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $376,806.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00713060 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,490,441 coins and its circulating supply is 4,484,412 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

