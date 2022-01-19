Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 480.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$32.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CVE BRAG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

