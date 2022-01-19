First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$39.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been given a C$39.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective (up previously from C$40.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.29.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$1.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.51. 1,154,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

