BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $7.11 on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. 4,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,234. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BOK Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

