STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$4.00 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE STEP traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.23.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

