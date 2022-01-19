Raymond James Analysts Give Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) a C$38.00 Price Target

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$38.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$31.10 and a 52-week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

