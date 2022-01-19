Raymond James Analysts Give Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) a C$38.00 Price Target

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$38.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$31.10 and a 52-week high of C$50.45.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
