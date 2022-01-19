Capital One Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,688. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

