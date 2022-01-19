Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MCFT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $478.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

