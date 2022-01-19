Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $37.81

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $36.71. Discovery shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

