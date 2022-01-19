iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 340,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,433,021 shares.The stock last traded at $32.89 and had previously closed at $32.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 367.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 286,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.