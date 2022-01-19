Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.82

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 14993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,876,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.