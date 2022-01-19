Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher stock opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

