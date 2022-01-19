Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 4.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 118,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,315,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

