Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 990,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 9,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23. Radware has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

