4,597 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 930,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,706,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.