McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 84.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,777. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average of $247.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

