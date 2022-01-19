Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $167.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $665.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,381. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

