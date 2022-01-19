Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $8,747.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,938,465 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

