$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $207.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.60 million and the highest is $211.10 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. 7,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. Perficient has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

