Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

