-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MDXG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,994,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

