RB Capital Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. 71,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

