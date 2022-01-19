SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 5.3%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 38,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,098,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 1,928,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 236,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

