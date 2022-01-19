CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.08 and last traded at $98.22. Approximately 973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,579.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

