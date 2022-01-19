Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 7.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. 219,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,616,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
