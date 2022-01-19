Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 7.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. 219,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,616,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gold Fields by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

