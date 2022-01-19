Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 152,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,354 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.22.
A number of brokerages have commented on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Conduent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conduent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
