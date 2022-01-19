Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $692.49

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $692.49, but opened at $668.18. Atrion shares last traded at $668.18, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atrion by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.