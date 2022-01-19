Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 21,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Endo International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 141,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,352. The company has a market cap of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.