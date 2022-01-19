Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 21,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Endo International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 141,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,352. The company has a market cap of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.